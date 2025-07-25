Trump allegedly listed as contributor in Epstein birthday book he claims is a "FAKE"
Washington DC - New reports link Donald Trump to a birthday book presented to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which the president insists doesn't exist.
According to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the president's name appeared on a contributor list among dozens of Epstein's acquaintances under a "Friends" category for a book celebrating the financier's 50th birthday, which was put together by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2003.
The Times published a photo of a letter Maxwell included in the book, in which she explains, "The idea behind this book was simply to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people, and different events."
"Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal – some well... you will have to read them to see for yourself," Maxwell added.
The outlet also published a never-before-seen photo of Epstein and Trump posing with music legend James Brown, and a photo of what is alleged to be a message dated October 1997 from Trump to Epstein scrawled in a copy of the book Trump: The Art of the Comeback, which reads, "To Jeff – You are the greatest!"
The reports come after the WSJ last week published a story claiming Trump contributed a letter to the book that included a drawn outline of a naked woman.
The president has since insisted the letter is a "FAKE" and the book doesn't exist, and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the outlet.
President Donald Trump claims Jeffrey Epstein scandal is a Democrat-led "hoax"
President Trump and his administration have been facing heavy backlash in recent weeks for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to release files related to Epstein to the public. Trump, who was widely known to be a close friend of Epstein's between the 80s and early 2000s, has faced allegations of being named in the files.
Trump originally attempted to urge his MAGA base to move on from the scandal, but recently he promised to release Grand Jury testimony in an effort to appease the public's obsession.
Following the reports on Thursday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, in which he claimed "Radical Left Democrats" orchestrated the Epstein "scam" and hoax" in an attempt to "distract and obfuscate" from the success of his first six months in office.
"As things are revealed... you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB," he wrote. "The Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX."
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP