Trump takes tense tour of Federal Reserve with Jerome Powell in continued war on central bank

Washington DC - Donald Trump arrived for a tour of the US Federal Reserve Thursday as the president escalates pressure on its chairman Jerome Powell over the central bank's management of the economy.

Trump – who wants to oust Powell for refusing to lower interest rates but likely lacks the legal authority – has threatened to fire the Fed chief over cost overruns for a renovation of its Washington headquarters.

"Getting ready to head over to the Fed to look at their, now, $3.1 Billion Dollar (PLUS!) construction project," Trump on his social media platform Truth Social before arriving.

Trump said Powell, who has vowed to stay on until the end of his term next May, would be present along with a group of senators, government officials, and banking and construction professionals.

The afternoon tour comes with Trump desperate to shift the focus away from the crisis engulfing his administration over its decision to close the file on multi-millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president in the spring that his name appeared in the Epstein files, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has picked all manner of targets, including his Democratic predecessors and former chiefs of the security and intelligence services, as he tries to move Epstein out of the headlines.

He again berated Powell on Wednesday, moments after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had appeared on television to claim the banker's job was safe.

"Housing in our Country is lagging because Jerome 'Too Late' Powell refuses to lower Interest Rates," Trump posted.

Presidential visits to the Federal Reserve are not unheard of – Franklin D. Roosevelt, Gerald Ford, and George W. Bush all made the trip – but they are rare.