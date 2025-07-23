Trump teases Marjorie Taylor Greene's reporter boyfriend in Oval Office exchange

Washington DC - President Donald Trump teased Marjorie Taylor Greene 's reporter boyfriend Brian Glenn and referred to the far-right congresswoman as a "leaker" after being asked about a bill on capital gains tax.

"We've got no tax on deaths, no tax on overtime, no taxes on social security," Glenn stated when called upon to ask a question at an Oval Office press conference.

"How important is it that we have no tax on home sales, capital gains, to unleash the housing market?" he continued.

"Well, we're thinking about that," Trump said. "But we'd also unleash it just by lowering the interest rates." "If the Fed would lower the rates, we wouldn't even have to do that. But we are thinking about no tax on capital gains on houses."

Trump then took the opportunity to tease Glenn, who works as White House correspondent for the far-right Real America's Voice, over his connection to MTG, who in July introduced a bill aimed at eliminating capital gains tax on home sales.

The Republican said he was "very impressed" with the question and asked how Glenn had found out about the plan, before joking: "There's a leaker, there's a leaker."

Greene quoted a clip of the exchange on X and thanked Trump for his comments.