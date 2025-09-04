Trump signs order lowering US tariffs on Japan autos to 15% following negotiations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to lower tariffs on Japanese autos , as Washington moves to implement its trade pact negotiated with Tokyo.

Japanese autos will face a 15% tariff instead of the current 27.5%, while the level for many other goods will similarly be capped at 15%, according to the text of the executive order published by the White House.

The outcome marks a win for Japan, after Tokyo's tariff envoy headed to Washington on Thursday to press Trump to sign the document for the changes – weeks after both sides announced their agreement.

While the two countries had initially unveiled a trade pact in late July, they appeared to diverge in its details.

When Trump in early August initially implemented higher tariffs on Japan – alongside dozens of economies – its 15% rate stacked on existing levels for many other products.