House committee summons Jack Smith for private testimony on Trump cases

Washington DC - Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was summoned on Wednesday to appear before a Republican-led House committee looking into his prosecution of President Donald Trump .

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith has been subpoenaed by a Republican-led House committee. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Representative Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a subpoena to Smith ordering him to testify on December 17.

Smith had requested that his testimony be delivered in public, but the committee has opted instead to have him deposed privately behind closed doors.

Trump was accused by Smith of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Neither case came to trial, and Smith – in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president – dropped them both after Trump won the November 2024 presidential election.

Trump has lashed out repeatedly at Smith over the years, calling him "deranged" and saying he should be "investigated and put in prison."

Since taking office for the second time, Trump has urged the Justice Department to bring cases against a number of his perceived political opponents.

Cases brought against Trump foes James Comey, a former FBI director, and New York Attorney General Letitia James collapsed last month after a judge ruled that the prosecutor who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, criticized the decision by the Republicans on the oversight panel not to allow Smith to testify publicly.