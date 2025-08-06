Rwanda becomes latest country to agree to accept migrants deported by Trump

Kigali, Rwanda - Rwanda said Tuesday it would accept up to 250 migrants deported from the US under a deal agreed with Washington but gave no details on who could be included.

Rwanda's government spokesperson Yolande Makolo has said the country will "accept up to 250 migrants" deported from the US. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration has negotiated controversial arrangements to send people to third countries, among them South Sudan and Eswatini, in order to speed up deportations.



The latest deal follows a canceled agreement with Britain under which Kigali would have received deported migrants from the UK, but that multi-million deal was scrapped after the conservative British government that negotiated it lost last year's elections.

"Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants," government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told AFP.

She said Kigali would maintain "the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement."

The US State Department did not confirm the accord, but a spokesperson said the government was working with Rwanda "on a range of mutual priorities."

The spokesperson added that implementing Trump's immigration policies was "a top priority."

Makolo said Kigali had agreed to the new scheme with Washington because "nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement" and the country supported reintegration and rehabilitation.

Those who arrive in Rwanda will be provided with training, healthcare, and accommodation, she added.

No further information was given, including any timeline, with Makolo saying that Rwanda "will provide more details once these have been worked out."