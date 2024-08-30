Trump slammed by Kamala Harris and conservatives alike over reproductive rights stance

Washington DC - Donald Trump was back on the campaign trail Friday amid upheaval brought on by his apparent ditching of right-wing positions on reproductive rights .

The Republican presidential candidate will appear first in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for an afternoon rally, before heading to the capital Washington to speak to the powerful conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty.

The stops come as the billionaire takes fire from both his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, and much of his conservative base over his recent tack towards abortion access and fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Trump has said his administration would be "great" for reproductive rights, promised to mandate free IVF treatments for those who want them, and on Thursday suggested that he would vote to overturn Florida's ban on abortions after six weeks' pregnancy, which he called "too short."

His campaign quickly walked the Florida comments back, saying Trump did not actually specify how he'd vote when a referendum takes place in his home state in November.

But combined with his long-shifting position on abortion – and a Republican Party platform that has dropped calls for a national ban on the procedure – the comments have drawn conservative fire.