Conservationists sue Trump administration for failing to protect horseshoe crabs

Washington DC - A conservation group sued President Donald Trump 's administration on Monday over its failure to act on protecting American horseshoe crabs, which are increasingly threatened by the harvesting of their blood for drug safety testing.

The Center for Biological Diversity has sued the Trump administration for failing to protect the horseshoe crab population. © BASTIEN INZAURRALDE / AFP

Sometimes called "living fossils," horseshoe crabs have patrolled the world's shallow coastal waters for more than 450 million years, outlasting the dinosaurs.

But their population has cratered more than 70% since 2000 as a result of over-harvesting and habitat loss.

Their bright blue blood is used for testing the safety of biomedical products, despite synthetic alternatives now approved and widely used in Europe and Asia.

"Harvesting horseshoe crabs for blood is now the number one threat to horseshoe crabs," Will Harlan, a scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, which brought the legal case against the National Marine Fisheries Service, told AFP.

"We think because horseshoe crabs are so depleted overseas – the other three species of horseshoe crabs are all even more endangered than the American horseshoe crab – and so demand globally has shifted to the United States," he added, with biomedical harvests doubling over the past seven years.

The Center for Biological Diversity, along with 25 other organizations, petitioned the federal government in February 2024 – when former President Joe Biden was in office – to list the American horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus) as threatened or endangered, and to designate areas as critical habitats.

Under the Endangered Species Act, such a petition triggers a 90-day deadline to issue an initial finding. While the law allows some flexibility, it requires that a scientifically justified decision be reached within a year. Rejection can pave the way for appeal.