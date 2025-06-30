Trump says he's "not offering Iran anything" in angry attack on Democratic senator

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Senator Chris Coons for comments he made criticizing US attacks on Iran and suggesting that they had been unsuccessful.

President Donald Trump accused Democratic Senator Chris Coons of being a "phony" and attacked him for suggesting that his attacks on Iran were unsuccessful. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid "road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA," Trump said in an angry post to Truth Social.

"Nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities," Trump claimed.

Coons had suggested to Fox News that Trump's attacks on Iran had been relatively unsuccessful and indicated that the administration is moving towards a sanctions-relieving nuclear deal similar to the one negotiated by former President Barack Obama.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018 and began imposing sanctions in an attempt to exert "maximum pressure" on Tehran.

Senators on Thursday received a classified intelligence briefing on the June 22 bombing campaign, with administration officials insisting that the bombing campaign successfully destroyed Iran's nuclear sites.

Coons, however, was not convinced, and he told Fox News that he was unhappy about the way the decision to go ahead with the strikes was reached.

He said that the briefing "has not changed" the way he feels about the strikes and that he still believes them to be a "clear violation of our Constitution."