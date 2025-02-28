Trump slams Zelensky on Truth Social after disastrous meeting: "He disrespected the United States"

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump said Friday after his angry Oval Office argument with Volodymr Zelensky that the Ukrainian leader is uninterested in peace so long as he has US support in the war with Russia .

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that Zelensky "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

For their part, Senate Democrats accused US Trump and Vice President JD Vance of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin after they berated Zelensky in the extraordinarily tense White House meeting.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.