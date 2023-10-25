Trump slapped with $10,000 fine after defying gag order again

New York, New York - Donald Trump was hit with yet another fine after the judge presiding over his New York civil fraud trial accused him of defying a gag order for a second time.

Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump $10,000 on Wednesday, claiming the former president earlier that day defied an order when he told reporters that the judge is "with a person who's very partisan sitting alongside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is."

Engoron, who believed he was referring to a law clerk, called Trump to the stand, who argued that his comments were actually about his former attorney Michael Cohen, who has been testifying against him in the case.

He also added that he thought the clerk in question was "maybe unfair, and I think she's very biased against me."

The judge's punishment comes after he already fined Trump $5,000 for similar comments about the same clerk last week. Engoron originally placed the gag order as Trump lodged social media attacks at trial personnel, including witnesses.

Despite the ruling, Trump has continued his attacks, recently describing Engoron as a "lunatic" on social media. The judge has threatened him with jail time if he continues to be defiant.