Trump attacks judge on Truth Social after being fined $5,000 for defying gag order

New York, New York - Donald Trump attacked the judge overseeing his New York civil fraud trial again only one day after he was fined for defying a gag order.

Donald Trump attacked the judge overseeing his New York fraud trial on social media only one day after he was fined for defying a gag order. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

On Saturday, Trump once again took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Judge Arthur Engoron, sharing a video of a lecture the judge gave to Queensborough Community College students back in 2015 where he admitted, "it's hard to factor out my own emotions" in court cases and "juries get it wrong a lot."

"It's scary to think of the amount of power this lunatic currently has," Trump captioned the clip.

Engoron slapped a limited gag order on the former president earlier this month after he insulted a court clerk in a social media post.

The post was removed that same day, but the judge revealed in court on Friday that it was not immediately taken down from the campaign website. Engoron noted that he could throw Trump in jail, and hit him with a $5,000 fine for the offense.

Trump has regularly used his Truth Social platform to criticize prosecutors, judges, and witnesses involved in the many legal cases against him.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his federal election interference trial, issued a similar gag order earlier this month. That gag order is currently on hold as Trump and his legal team challenge it.