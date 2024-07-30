Trump sounds off on Paris Olympics opening ceremony: "A disgrace"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Monday called th e Olympics opening ceremony in Paris a "disgrace," after its creators came under fire for what some said was a show gone too far.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has called the Paris Olympics opening ceremony a "disgrace." © Collage: Lionel BONAVENTURE / POOL / AFP & Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I'm very open-minded, but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox News.



His comments followed condemnation from Catholic groups and French bishops of a ceremony scene involving dancers, drag queens, and a DJ in poses that appeared to recall depictions of the Last Supper, although creators have said it was not meant to represent the religious setting.

The sequence drew international criticism from Christian groups and far-right politicians on social media.

When asked by host Laura Ingraham what he would do if he's reelected president in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Trump replied: "We won't be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it last night."