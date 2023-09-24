Trump sparks outrage with General Mark Milley death sentence post

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump greeted the news of General Mark Milley's retirement as the top military official of the US with a vicious social media attack that drew widespread condemnation.

Former President Donald Trump (l.) said Gen. Mark Milley's actions as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs would have merited "death" in another time. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Credit SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Milley will be stepping down as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs on October 1, after almost five years in the job.

But the man who named him to that position certainly won't be sending any retirement cards wishing him well.

Trump, who appointed the four-star general in 2018, unleashed a tirade against Milley on Truth Social, dubbing him a "Woke train wreck."

Aside from blaming the 65-year-old for the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021 – "perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history" – Trump also accused him of supposedly giving China "a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States."

That's most likely a reference to reports that Milley had promised the commander of the Chinese armed forces if then-president Trump would order an attack on China.

"This is an act so egregious," the post continued, "that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"