Top US military officer approved amid Senator Tuberville's anti-abortion blockade

Washington DC - US senators voted Wednesday to confirm General Charles Brown as the country's next top military officer, one of hundreds of nominations that have been stalled by a lawmaker's protest against Pentagon abortion access policies.

General Charles Brown will officially serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after a months-long blockade on confirmations by Senator Tommy Tuberville. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Brown was approved 83-11 and will become the second Black officer to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – after Colin Powell from 1989-1993 – at a time when the Pentagon is headed by Lloyd Austin, the country's first Black secretary of defense.



Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer also moved to set up votes on the nominations of General Randy George as chief of staff of the Army and General Eric Smith as commandant of the Marine Corps.

"They should already be serving in their new positions. The Senate should not have to go through procedural hoops just to please one brazen and misguided senator," Schumer said on the Senate floor, voicing his frustration with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

President Joe Biden selected Brown, who is currently chief of staff of the US Air Force, in May to become chairman after General Mark Milley retires on September 29, and the Senate usually approves military nominations quickly through unanimous consent.

But Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama who voted against Brown, has blocked that option for months in opposition to Pentagon efforts to assist troops who must travel to receive reproductive health care that is unavailable where they are stationed.

The Defense Department issued the policies earlier this year in response to the 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down the nationwide right to abortion.

They allow service members to take administrative absences to receive "non-covered reproductive health care," and established travel allowances to help them cover costs.

Because of Tuberville's actions, the Senate can only approve military nominations individually, which takes far longer – calculated to be a total of about 30 days and 17 hours for all of them if lawmakers worked the entire period without stopping, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service said in an August 23 memo.

That estimate was based on there being 273 military nominations awaiting votes. The number currently stands at more than 300.