Trump bashed by ex-national security advisor John Bolton: "He hasn't got the brains!"

Paris, France - Donald Trump 's former national security advisor John Bolton said the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 election simply "hasn't got the brains" to become a dictator.

Donald Trump (l.) "doesn't have the brains" to become dictator, his former national security advisor John Bolton said in a new interview. © Collage: REUTERS & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bolton, who worked for the Trump administration from 2018 to 2019 before turning into a fervent critic of his ex-boss, gave an interview to French newspaper Le Figaro, which was published earlier this week.

In it, the 75-year-old played down fears that Trump would pivot to full-blown dictatorship if he were to return to the White House in November.

"He hasn't got the brains! He's a property developer, for God's sake!" Bolton insisted.

The long-time diplomat also pointed out Trump's extremely limited attention span and complete self-absorption.

"Everything is episodic, anecdotal, transactional" for the 77-year-old, Bolton said. "And everything is contingent on the question of how this will benefit Donald Trump."

In a new foreword to his 2020 book The Room Where It Happened, Bolton called Trump "unfit to be president" and suggested a second presidential term would be worse than the first.

With this year's election virtually guaranteed to be a rematch with President Joe Biden, Trump has ramped up the violent rhetoric against minorities and political rivals.