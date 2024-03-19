Trump sues ABC and George Stephanopoulos for defamation over "rape" remarks

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump is suing ABC and its anchor George Stephanopoulos for allegedly defaming him.

Trump and his legal team filed a 20-page complaint with the Southern District of Florida on Monday, which argues Stephanopoulos harmed his reputation by repeatedly stating on-air that he was found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Last year, a jury found the ex-president liable for sexually assaulting – but not for raping –Carroll in the 1990s.

During a March 10 interview with South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, Stephanopoulos asked the Republican she could endorse someone found liable for rape, when she herself is a victim of the crime.

The suit describes Stephanopoulos' framing as "patently and demonstrably false", and argues that his statements were made "with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth."

The 77-year-old has in the past filed defamation lawsuits against other news outlets, such as The New York Times and CNN, all of which were unsuccessful.