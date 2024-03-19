Trump sues ABC and George Stephanopoulos for defamation over "rape" remarks
Miami, Florida - Donald Trump is suing ABC and its anchor George Stephanopoulos for allegedly defaming him.
Trump and his legal team filed a 20-page complaint with the Southern District of Florida on Monday, which argues Stephanopoulos harmed his reputation by repeatedly stating on-air that he was found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
Last year, a jury found the ex-president liable for sexually assaulting – but not for raping –Carroll in the 1990s.
During a March 10 interview with South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, Stephanopoulos asked the Republican she could endorse someone found liable for rape, when she herself is a victim of the crime.
The suit describes Stephanopoulos' framing as "patently and demonstrably false", and argues that his statements were made "with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth."
The 77-year-old has in the past filed defamation lawsuits against other news outlets, such as The New York Times and CNN, all of which were unsuccessful.
Trump has also attempted to countersue Carroll for continuing to claim that he raped her despite the jury's ruling in her case. A judge dismissed the effort, arguing the difference between her claim in the truth "is minimal."
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP