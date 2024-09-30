Trump suggests Purge-style solution to crime in extreme fantasy of "one really violent day"

Erie, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump on Sunday used a speech in Pennsylvania to urge a "violent" crackdown on crime in his most extreme proposal yet.

Donald Trump proposed "one really violent day" in which police would be let loose on people as a solution to crime in the US. © REUTERS

The Republican former president and current candidate, who held a similar rally in swing state Wisconsin on Saturday, reprised his dark, racially charged message about an America crumbling under "invasion" by violent migrants and other criminals.

Recounting isolated – but widely publicized – incidents of thieves staging brazen daylight robberies of shops in major cities, Trump got a loud cheer when he said police should become "extraordinarily rough."

Those who commit crimes, he said, "have to be taught" and this could be done "if you had one really violent day."

"One rough hour – and I mean real rough – the word would get out and it would end immediately," Trump said.

"The police aren't allowed to do their job" because "the liberal left won't let them."