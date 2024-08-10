Kamala Harris slams attacks Trump on immigration and promises to sign draconian bill

Glendale, Arizona - Kamala Harris took her rapid tour of battleground states to Arizona on Friday, where she hammered Donald Trump on his favorite issue of immigration.

With the presidential election day just three months away, Trump's light schedule – a rally every four or five days – contrasts with the hectic program of an opponent almost 20 years his junior, and with his own vigorous campaigning in 2016.



The 78-year-old former president has held just five rallies since the Republican National Convention concluded in mid-July, one fewer than Harris is staging this week alone. He has not announced any events for next week.

After stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Harris spoke to a packed stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While mostly hewing to the script she has used throughout the week, Harris sharpened her attack on Trump's immigration record.

"Donald Trump does not want to fix this problem. Be clear about that," Harris said. "He talks a big game about border security, but he does not walk the walk."

She cited a major immigration proposal that appeared set to pass Congress after long bipartisan negotiations, but which failed after Trump, wary of giving Biden a legislative win, came out against it early this year.

"Trump tanked the deal because he thought by doing that it would help him win an election. But when I am president, I will sign the bill," Harris said to cheers, despite the fact that human rights groups and migrant advocates have slammed the legislation for its draconian measures.

"We know our immigration system is broken, and we know what it takes to fix it, comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship."