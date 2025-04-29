Trump talks relationship with Putin and slags off Zelensky in new interview

Washington DC - President Donald Trump offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new interview, where he also took the opportunity to again slag off Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Trump (r.) offered a rare insight into his relationship with Putin (l.), all while slagging off Zelensky. © Collage: AFP/Alexander Kazakov/POOL & AFP/Jim Watson

In a newly released interview with The Atlantic, Trump revealed that he believes Putin may capitulate to his insistence that he "STOP" bombing Ukrainian cities.

When The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg shared the view that Putin is unlikely to respond to Trump's request by immediately agreeing to a ceasefire, Trump simply replied, "You may be surprised."

"He's not the kind of guy who's going to just stop trying to take over all of Ukraine," Goldberg pressed.

"The question is: If he advances, if he has more military success..."

It was at this moment that Trump cut Goldberg off and said that it is "possible" that Putin will have more military success and advance further into Ukraine in the future.

Trump's mixed and slightly cryptic comments on Putin come a week after he sent out a Truth Social post in which he begged Putin to "STOP" attacking Ukraine.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," the post read. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"