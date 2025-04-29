Trump talks relationship with Putin and slags off Zelensky in new interview
Washington DC - President Donald Trump offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new interview, where he also took the opportunity to again slag off Ukrainian President Zelensky.
In a newly released interview with The Atlantic, Trump revealed that he believes Putin may capitulate to his insistence that he "STOP" bombing Ukrainian cities.
When The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg shared the view that Putin is unlikely to respond to Trump's request by immediately agreeing to a ceasefire, Trump simply replied, "You may be surprised."
"He's not the kind of guy who's going to just stop trying to take over all of Ukraine," Goldberg pressed.
"The question is: If he advances, if he has more military success..."
It was at this moment that Trump cut Goldberg off and said that it is "possible" that Putin will have more military success and advance further into Ukraine in the future.
Trump's mixed and slightly cryptic comments on Putin come a week after he sent out a Truth Social post in which he begged Putin to "STOP" attacking Ukraine.
"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," the post read. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"
Trump takes the opportunity to once again attack Zelensky
Despite his uncertainty around questions pertaining to Putin, Trump was still very much on the attack when it came to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he did indicate a potential willingness to provide support.
"Doesn't have to be weapons," Trump said when asked by Goldberg whether he'd be willing to support Ukraine with weaponry and supplies if a deal is not struck with Russia.
"There are many forms of weapons. Doesn't have to be weapons with bullets. It can be weapons with sanctions. It can be weapons with banking. It can be many other weapons."
When it came to Zelensky, though, Trump indicated that nothing could be done to mend the division between his administration and Zelensky. He claimed that he's "Not necessarily on Zelensky's side, but on Ukraine's side, yes."
"I've had a hard time with Zelensky. You saw that over here when he was sitting right in that chair, when he just couldn't get it," Trump told Goldberg, referring to the blow-up between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.
"All he had to do is be quiet, you know? He won his point. He won his point. But instead of saying 'Okay' when I made the statement, I said, 'Well, we're working to get it solved. We're trying to help.' He said, 'No, no, we need security too.' I said, 'Security?'"
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Alexander Kazakov/POOL & AFP/Jim Watson