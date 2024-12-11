Trump taps ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Greece

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News host who has dated his eldest son, to serve as the US ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration.

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has been announced as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to Greece. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."

Guilfoyle (55) spoke at the Republican National Convention in July and has been Trump's loyal ally. She had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr., but the two recently split up.

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump added.

Trump has been known to tap people who are close to his family or of proven loyalty. Previously, Trump named Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as his pick for the US ambassador to France.