Trump taps Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

Washington DC - US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve in the role of defense secretary when the Republican takes back the White House in January.

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth arrives at Trump Tower on November 29, 2016 in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," Trump said in a statement.

"Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our 'Peace through Strength' policy."

The 78-year-old, who decisively defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, makes a triumphant return to Washington Wednesday, meeting Biden in the Oval Office.

He is also expected to visit the US Capitol where his party has won a narrow majority in the Senate and is poised to retain control of the House of Representatives, giving Republicans the so-called trifecta of both chambers and the White House from January.