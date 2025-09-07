Trump threatens Chicago with "war" as Governor Pritzker responds

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday to unleash his newly rebranded "Department of War" on Chicago, further heightening tensions over his push to deploy troops into Democratic-led cities.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (l.) has slammed Donald Trump as a "wannabe dictator" after the president's threat to sic the newly rebranded "Department of War" on Chicago. © Collage: REUTERS

The move seeks to replicate an operation in Washington DC, where he has deployed National Guard troops and urged federal agents to conduct arrests and deportations, sparking backlash from local residents.

"Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," Trump posted Saturday on his Truth Social account.

The post featured an apparent AI image of Trump and the quote: "I love the smell of deportations in the morning" – both references to the 1979 film Apocalypse Now.

On Friday, Trump signed an order changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, saying it sends "a message of victory" to the world.

The Democratic governor of Illinois, where Chicago is located, voiced outrage at Trump's post.

"The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal," Governor JB Pritzker wrote in a post on X.

"Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator," he added.