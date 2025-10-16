Trump threatens to invade San Francisco as mayor hits back: "Stay the hell out!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to deploy federal troops to San Francisco during a Wednesday press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel, triggering outrage from the city's leadership.

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco during a press conference in the Oval Office. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Trump spent the press conference raging about supposed out-of-control crime in San Francisco to justify his latest crackdown on a Democratic-led city.

"I'm going to be strongly recommending, at the request of government officials, which is always nice, that you start looking at San Francisco," Trump said to Kash Patel during the press conference.

"I think we can make San Francisco – one of our great cities 10 years ago, 15 years ago, and now it's a mess – and we have great support in San Francisco, so I'd like to recommend that for inclusion maybe in your next group."

"You'll get great support," Trump told Patel. "Every American deserves to live in a community where they're not afraid of being mugged, murdered, robbed, raped, assaulted or shot."

Trump has previous deployed federal troops to Portland, Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles under the guise of crime fighting, despite repeated legal challenges and widespread condemnation.

San Francisco, a highly progressive city that hasn't had a Republican mayor since 1964, has long been suspected of being on Trump's hit-list.