Trump claims prices are falling in Pennsylvania rally dominated by slurs against Somalis

Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania - President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that prices were falling "tremendously" for Americans in a rambling campaign-style rally that was meant to address mounting anger over the cost of living.

President Donald Trump brushed off the affordability crisis in the US at a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Speaking at a casino in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump was taking his economic message on the road for the first time in months as his approval ratings slump ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

But the 79-year-old also weaved through a host of topics familiar from last year's presidential run, including dehumanizing, far-right rhetoric on migration and racist swipes at what he called "s***hole" countries.

Trump has angrily rejected what he calls a "hoax" by rival Democrats on affordability, but he has shown signs that he realizes the issue is hurting Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Instead, the billionaire former reality TV star is trying to convince voters that inflation is the fault of his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden – and that he alone can fix it.

"I can't say affordability 'hoax', because I agree the prices were too high," Trump told the audience.

"But they use the word affordability, and that's their only word. They say affordability and everyone says, 'oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.' No, our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country."

Trump insists prices are falling for gas and for key consumer goods like beef, eggs and coffee, even though US inflation accelerated in September to 2.8% on an annual basis.