Trump vows "seamless" experience for 2026 World Cup fans amid border crackdown fears

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all fans from across the globe would be welcome at the 2026 World Cup despite concerns over his border crackdown impacting the tournament.

President Donald Trump (l.) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino attend a meeting of the FIFA Task Force at the White House on May 6, 2025. © REUTERS

Trump, who has appointed himself chairman of the White House task force for the tournament, said visitors to the US could expect a "seamless" experience.

The US is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with neighboring Canada and Mexico.

"We can't wait to welcome soccer fans from all over the globe," Trump said at a White House briefing alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"Every part of the US government will be working to ensure that these events are safe and successful, and those traveling to America to watch the competition have a seamless experience during every part of their visit."

Foreign traveler arrivals in the US are expected to decline by 5.1% in 2025, according to one recent study by Tourism Economics.

The World Tourism Forum Institute has said a mix of stringent US immigration policies and global political tensions could "significantly affect" international arrivals.