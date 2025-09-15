Trump signs memo unleashing National Guard and feds on Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee - President Donald Trump on Monday signed a memorandum sending National Guard troops to the city of Memphis, in the latest stage of his authoritarian crackdown on Democrat-led cities.

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive memorandum deploying the National Guard, the FBI, and other federal agencies to Memphis. © REUTERS

Trump, who had previewed the deployment on Friday, said the task force would be a "replica" of the one he sent into the capital Washington in August.

"The effort will include the National Guard as well as the FBI" and other federal agencies, Trump told reporters at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, adding that it was "very important because of the crime that's going on."

The Republican added that "we're gonna be doing Chicago probably next."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the signing ceremony that federal agencies would use the "highly successful" Washington model to "Make Memphis Safe Again."

This came on the same day as Trump threatened to declare a national emergency in the nation's capital if DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's did not direct police to cooperate in immigration raids conducted by ICE.

The Trump administration last week also launched new assault on immigrant communities in Chicago to target what it called the "worst of the worst criminals."