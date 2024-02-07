Trump threatens to out "woke" companies amid defense of Bud Light
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently told his MAGA base that it was time to give Bud Light a "second chance," and vowed to release a list of "woke" companies for them to redirect their anger.
On Wednesday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to finally put an end to the Bud Light hate, and sang praises for their parent company, Anheuser-Busch.
"The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid," he explained, "but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company, but I can give you plenty that are, am building a list, and might just release it for the World to see.
"Why not, the Radical Left does it viciously to well run, Conservative companies – and people!" he argued. "Very nasty, but it’s the way they play the game!"
He goes on to list a handful of financial contributions the company has made to causes he supports, and argued that they no longer deserve the ire of the far-right.
"Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance?" he said, adding that MAGA should "be going after those companies that are looking to DESTROY AMERICA!"
Donald Trump links to Anheuser-Busch
Last year, Bud Light came under attack by the far-right just for sending trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney a promotional beer. The resulting boycott lost Anheuser-Busch millions in profits, all while Mulvaney was subjected to relentless hate.
Though many notable names on the far-right have publicly supported the boycott, Trump has remained quiet – and for good reason.
According to The Daily Beast, he owns between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser-Busch stock.
Cover photo: Collage: Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Joshua Lott / AFP