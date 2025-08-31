Trump throws tantrum over scratched Rose Garden stonework in post featuring security cam clip

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a bizarre social media rant over stonework that was scratched by contractors in the newly-renovated White House Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump (r.) ranted and raved about scratched limestone in the White House Rose Garden. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere," Trump said on Truth Social alongside a video. "Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder."



"At the White House, I am very proud of the beautiful stonework we did in the Rose Garden," he continued. "The Rose Garden is completed, and far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of."

The video attached to Trump's ramblings showed a pair of contractors pulling along some equipment on a trolley. They struggle to turn a corner between two hedges and can be seen accidentally scraping the pavement.

"Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long," Trump said. "It was deep and nasty! I started yelling, 'Who did this, and I want to find out now!'"

Trump then went on to speculate whether the damage was done on purpose in an act of vandalism or whether it was just "stupidity."

Touting the "finest security equipment anywhere," and a "boss watching (in sunglasses!)," he revealed the outcome of his investigation.

"It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone."