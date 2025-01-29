Trump to sign executive orders on education – including critical race theory

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on two flashpoint topics in US education amplified by the country's culture wars – critical race theory and school choice, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Critical race theory, initially referring to an approach that looks at US history through the lens of racism, has become an ill-defined catchall that sometimes includes topics such as white privilege or bias, depending on who is using the term.

State-level bans against it have led to a chilling effect around teaching anything race-related, while many Republicans claim it is a needlessly divisive topic that makes white students feel guilty.

School choice, meanwhile, refers to a US movement that seeks to use tax credits and vouchers to allow parents to opt out of the public school system in favor of privately managed schools for their children. It is favored by Republicans.

Speaking to Fox News, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump "will sign executive orders addressing school choice" as well as "ending funding for public schools that support critical race theory and other divisive measures in their curriculums."