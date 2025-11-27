Newsom roasts Trump in "censored" Thanksgiving turkey post

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump with a social media post depicting him as a turkey on the eve of Thanksgiving.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) trolled President Donald Trump with a post depicting him as a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table," Newsom's Press Office posted on X alongside a picture of Trump as a turkey.

The image placed Trump's head over that of a black-and-gray turkey. A blacked-out rectangle with the word "censored" was imposed over the bird's wattle.

Trump's neck has been a topic of relentless teasing from Newsom and others in memes which compare it to genitalia.

In October, Trump had a meltdown last month when a TIME Magazine cover photo featured a low-angled shot of him with the sun positioned behind his head.

Trump took to Truth Social to call out the picture, writing that it "may be the Worst of All Time."

"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" he wrote.



Newsom then posted a picture of the photo in which Trump's neck is blurred out.

As well as making fun of Trump's neck, the California governor's pre-Thanksgiving roast also made reference to the president's alleged incitement of the January 6 Capitol insurrection.