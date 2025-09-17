Trump to withhold millions in magnet school funding over DEI concerns

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration told school districts in New York City, Chicago, and Fairfax County in Virginia that it will withhold about $67 million in federal funding for magnet schools.

Education Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor notified officials across several states that the Trump administration will withhold funding if they don't comply with its requests.

New York City Public Schools Chairperson Gregory Faulkner, Chicago Board of Education President Sean Harden, and Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid were all warned of impending funding cuts.



Trainor expressed concerns shared by the Trump administration over policies designed to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in each state's magnet schools, and specifically threatened to not certify their grant applications.

Magnet schools are designed to attract pupils from particular groups, often minorities, by offering specialized education on topics and areas related to those groups.

In a letter to NYC officials, obtained by the New York Post, Trainor expressed concern about guidelines designed to support and help transgender and gender expansive students.

"Students are expected to bunk with a member of the opposite sex if an opposite-sex student asserts that he or she identifies as the same gender," Trainor wrote.

His claim is based on guidelines administered by the New York Department of Education, which establish that trans students must be provided with access to facilities that are consistent with their gender identity.