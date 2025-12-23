Trump administration slammed as online sleuths seemingly remove Epstein file redactions

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is facing new criticism after internet sleuths seemingly uncovered a significant issue in the heavily redacted release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Last Friday, the Department of Justice, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, released the first of what they claim will be several batches of files.

The release was met with backlash, as thousands of pages of documents were heavily redacted.

On Monday, political commentator Ed Krassenstein began sharing posts on X claiming that if anyone were to copy the redacted text and paste it into a new document, the text hidden underneath would be revealed to the viewer.

Krassenstein has since shared a number of files he was allegedly able to uncover, including one that appears to claim Trump once hosted a prostitution party at Mar-a-Lago.

The seeming loophole is indicative of a security and technical error made by the Trump administration and the DOJ, which is in control of the documents and how they are presented to the public.

Critics argue that the flub puts survivors and witnesses at risk of having their identities revealed, which could ultimately threaten their safety.