Trump suffers big loss as Supreme Court rules on National Guard in Chicago

Washington DC - The Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown on Tuesday by blocking his deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago.

Trump suffered a major legal loss as the Supreme Court blocked his deployment of the National Guard in Chicago. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

The conservative-dominated court kept in place for now a lower court order barring the deployment of troops on the streets of the city in the midwestern state of Illinois.

"At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois," the court said in an unsigned order.

Three conservative justices – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch – dissented.

The Republican president has sent National Guard troops to three Democratic-led cities this year – Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis – but his efforts to deploy soldiers in Portland and Chicago have been tied up in the courts.

The president "activated the National Guard to protect federal law enforcement officers, and to ensure rioters did not destroy federal buildings and property. Nothing in today’s ruling detracts from that core agenda," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in response to the court's order.

The Democratic governor of Illinois and Democratic mayor of Chicago have strongly opposed the deployment.

After two lower courts blocked Trump from sending troops into Chicago, his administration made an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.