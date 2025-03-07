Trump touts new multi-billion dollar investment in US shipping

US President Donald Trump announced that French giant CMA CGM will invest $20 billion to help boost the US' shipping industry. © Collage: AFP/Loic Venance & AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

The investment would be the next move in Trump's plan to revive the US' shipbuilding sector, which has faced stiff competition from China in recent years.

"Today we're delighted to be joined by Rodolphe Saadé, the chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, one of the largest shipping companies in the world," Trump said from the Resolute Desk.

Trump went on to flatter Saadé and claim that CMA CGM is likely to soon be the biggest shipping company in the world, before quoting a range of irrelevant numbers including the quantity of container ships the company owns.

"I'm thrilled to announce that he's going to be investing $20 billion into the United States because of the election," Trump said. "The election results, which come along with a lot of other things like trade protections."

"This massive investment will go toward building out shipping logistics, infrastructure and terminals, which will create an estimated 10,000 new jobs in America."

The investment will take place over four years and will focus on expanding pre-existing container ports as well as the creation of an air cargo hub in Chicago.

"I am proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the United States through this commitment of $20 billion to the country’s maritime future and logistics capabilities," Saadé said in a press release put out on Thursday by CMA CGM.