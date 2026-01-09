Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after White House accuses her of trying to set up Trump: "Making up horrific lies!"
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently had to clear the air as she claims President Donald Trump and the White House have been spreading "horrific lies" about her.
On Friday, Axios published a report about how two sources within the Trump administration claimed the White House "told the Secret Service that Greene may have tipped off Code Pink protesters about his surprise visit last fall to a DC restaurant she recommended."
Back in September, Trump visited Joe's Seafood restaurant in DC, where he was surprised by a small group of protesters who called him "the Hitler of our time."
Trump was so embarrassed by the incident that he called for the protesters to be jailed.
In an X post shared on Friday, Greene dismissed the allegation that she had tipped off the protesters.
While she admitted she had recommended the restaurant, she insisted she had no idea what time the president would be there, and said only the White House or the restaurant could have tipped off the protesters.
She also pointed out that when the incident took place, she and Trump were still on good terms.
"I'll be calling my attorney," Greene added. "This is an ABSOLUTE LIE, A DANGEROUS LIE. I would NEVER do that."
A spokesperson for Code Pink also rejected the allegations, describing the premise as "comical."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump wants revenge for her role in the Epstein files release
Greene, who was once a staunch MAGA Republican, has been feuding with Trump in recent months after she publicly criticized a number of his policies. Notably, she also joined in on efforts to force the release of the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as Trump was trying desperately to block it.
She has also done interviews with several left-leaning news outlets and shows, during which she has openly criticized the Republican Party as a whole, and even the MAGA movement she used to be known as the "MVP" of.
The feud led to Trump furiously attacking Greene, calling her a "traitor" to the party and the movement. Greene then stunned the political world by announcing her resignation from Congress – earlier this week, she served her last day in office.
Greene has said that she believes the White House is now spreading this most recent rumor about her "because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files."
