Trump unveils "America Prays" initiative to push prayers in public schools

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently unveiled a new initiative that he claims will re-establish the US as a Christian nation.

On Monday, members of Trump's Religious Liberty Commission held a hearing at the Museum of the Bible, during which the president gave a speech lamenting that public school students are being "indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda" as he vowed to "protect the Judeo-Christian values of our founding."

"To have a great nation, you have to have religion – I believe that so strongly," Trump said.

"There has to be something after we go through all of this, and that something is God."

He went on to announce that the Department of Education will soon release new guidance that aims to protect prayer in public schools.

"Under the Trump Administration, we're defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God," he stated. "We are one nation under God – and we always will be."

He also unveiled his administration's America Prays initiative, which will call on all Americans to "unite in prayer" to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US next year.