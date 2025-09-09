Trump unveils "America Prays" initiative to push prayers in public schools
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently unveiled a new initiative that he claims will re-establish the US as a Christian nation.
On Monday, members of Trump's Religious Liberty Commission held a hearing at the Museum of the Bible, during which the president gave a speech lamenting that public school students are being "indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda" as he vowed to "protect the Judeo-Christian values of our founding."
"To have a great nation, you have to have religion – I believe that so strongly," Trump said.
"There has to be something after we go through all of this, and that something is God."
He went on to announce that the Department of Education will soon release new guidance that aims to protect prayer in public schools.
"Under the Trump Administration, we're defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God," he stated. "We are one nation under God – and we always will be."
He also unveiled his administration's America Prays initiative, which will call on all Americans to "unite in prayer" to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US next year.
Is President Donald Trump really a Christian?
Since his dive into politics back in 2015, Trump has insisted that he is a staunch Christian and a regular reader of the Bible. But whenever questioned about his faith, he has consistently avoided going into any details.
Despite this and his long list of well-known legal troubles and accusations of criminal activity and sexual misconduct, Trump has managed to win over the Christian base significantly.
Later on Monday, the White House released a list of 100 victories Trump has made for people of faith in his second term in office, which included fighting various forms of anti-religious bias, ending supposedly "illegal and divisive" diversity policies, restoring "biological truth," protecting free speech, and standing side-by-side with Israel.
During his speech on Monday, Trump also revealed he will be donating his family Bible, which was used to swear him in as president back in January, to be displayed in the museum.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP