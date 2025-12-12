Lauren Boebert reportedly using campaign funds to visit Kid Rock amid dating rumors

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert may soon have to answer to why she reportedly used campaign money for date night with Kid Rock.

A recent review of election commission filings revealed that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) appeared to use campaign funds for a night out with Kid Rock. © Collage: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DANIEL HEUER / AFP

Recent Federal Election Commission documents show that the Colorado representative's re-election committee spent $925 on tickets to a Rock N Rodeo show at the AT&T Arena in Texas back in May – the same weekend that Kid Rock was hosting the event.

The committee then spent $2,455 at Live! By Loews, a 4-star hotel located near the arena.

The story was first broken in August by American Muckrakers, a group that has been fighting against Boebert since she entered politics in 2021.

The expenditures have received renewed attention when news outlets recently began viewing Boebert's FEC documents.

In January, Boebert was spotted with the rockstar during President Donald Trump's inauguration party, and around 2:30 AM, they were seen getting into a cab together.

Rumors have since been floating around that the two are dating. When asked a month later, Boebert giggled and refused to answer, but she did admit they had a "great time."

Trisha Calvarese, a Democrat running for a second time to unseat Boebert, said the congresswoman's questionable expenditures are "even more proof that she needs a new job."