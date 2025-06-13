Trump urges Iran to "make a deal, before there is nothing left" as he hints at "even more brutal" attacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump urged Iran on Friday to "make a deal," warning that there will be more "death and destruction" after Israel launched deadly strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

His comments on his Truth Social platform came after Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids on Friday, striking 100 targets.

The operation killed senior figures – among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists – and Iran has called Israel's wave of strikes a "declaration of war."

On Friday morning, Trump said: "I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal."

He added that Israel – which Trump has aligned Washington to since his return to the White House – has a lot of weapons thanks to the US and "they know how to use it."

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he said.