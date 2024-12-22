Trump vows to strip transgender rights through executive orders
Phoenix, Arizona - President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to "stop the transgender lunacy" on day one of his presidency, as Republicans – set to control both chambers of Congress and the White House – continue their push against LGBTQ+ rights.
"I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools," the president-elect said at an event for young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona.
He also vowed to "keep men out of women's sports," adding that "it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."
Speaking to the AmericaFest conference in one of the battleground states he carried in the November election, Trump further promised tough measures against "migrant crime" and doubled down on his vows to restore US control of the Panama Canal.
The rights of transgender Americans have been under attack in recent years, as Democratic- and Republican-controlled states have moved in opposite directions on policies such as medical treatment and what books on the topic are allowed in public or school libraries.
Last week, when Congress approved its annual defense budget, it included a provision to block funding of some gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members.
In his speech Sunday, which amounted to something of a victory lap, Trump made expansive promises for his second term – and drew a dark picture of the four years preceding it, under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter of whom he defeated in the 2024 election.
"On January 20, the United States will turn the page forever on four long, horrible years of failure, incompetence, national decline, and we will inaugurate a new era of peace, prosperity, and national greatness," Trump said, referring to his swearing-in.
Trump promises "golden age of America"
"I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III."
"I can proudly proclaim," he said, "that the golden age of America is upon us."
The president-elect has yet to explain publicly how he plans to bring peace to Ukraine, nearly three years after Russia invaded it, or to the Middle East.
But in the sort of bellicose language he sometimes used even against US allies in the past, Trump said Sunday that the Panamanians "haven't treated us fairly" in the operation of the Panama Canal.
He had said earlier that fees for use of the canal – construction of which was begun by France and completed by the US – are "ridiculous."
And he added Sunday that if the principles behind the 1970s treaty that gave Panama full control over the canal are not followed, "then we will demand" that it be returned to the US "in full, quickly and without question."
Thousands of ships transit the key Central American waterway every year, making it critical to US and international commerce.
But it was unclear whether Trump intends to exert more than rhetorical pressure on Panama's government.
