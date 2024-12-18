Congress passes defense bill that blocks funding of gender-affirming care for minors

Washington DC - Congress approved its mammoth annual defense budget on Wednesday, raising troops' pay while blocking funding of some gender-affirming care for transgender children of service members.

The $884 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – rubber-stamped by the Democratic-majority Senate a week after clearing the Republican House of Representatives – gives a 14.5% pay increase to junior enlisted troops and 4.5% for other personnel.

But talks over the 1,800-page-plus text were complicated by a last-minute Republican intervention to prevent the military's health program from covering gender-affirming care for children of service members if it results in "sterilization" – a common anti-trans argument that is not based in scientific evidence.

"Tax dollars should not support procedures and treatments that could permanently harm and sterilize young people," House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the bill passed the lower chamber.

"This year's NDAA takes a critical and necessary step to protect the children of American service members."

Gender-affirming care for minors usually includes puberty blockers or other hormone therapies, which can be reversed and do not cause sterility.

Democratic Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin complained that the measure would strip vital health care away from an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 children of service members who are transgender.