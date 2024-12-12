Montana Supreme Court upholds block on gender-affirming care ban

Helena, Montana - The Montana State Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a law barring gender-affirming care for transgender youth will remain temporarily blocked.

Transgender rights activists hold signs as they march through the University of Montana campus in Missoula. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a unanimous ruling, the justices argued that the gender-affirming care ban violates the Montana state constitution's right to privacy guarantee for patients.

"This win is monumental for families across Montana!" the ACLU of Montana posted on X.

The decision upheld a September 2023 district court ruling pulling the brakes on SB 99, a law to prohibit gender-affirming care, including hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and surgeries, for minors in the state.

The law is prevented from going into effect until a trial is held into its legality.

"Montana has a constitutional right to privacy, including in our healthcare decisions. Today our constitution continues to protect individuals from government overreach," Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender representative in the state legislature, wrote on X.

Montana House Republicans in April 2023 voted to censure Zephyr for calling out lawmakers for supporting the bill.