Zelensky calls on Trump to explain how he will end Ukraine war "within 24 hours"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he would like clarity from US presidential hopeful Donald Trump on how he intends to end Russia's war in Ukraine in just 24 hours.

"If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today," Zelensky said on Wednesday in an interview for Bloomberg Television, which lasted almost an hour.

"If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood – we want to be ready for this, we want to know," said Zelensky, according to Bloomberg's English translation.

The former US president and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election has repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours," without ever revealing any details of this claim.

In the Bloomberg interview, Zelensky declared his willingness to meet Trump and his team and listen to their proposals.

"We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone," he said.