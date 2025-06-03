Trump White House abruptly replaces president's official portrait
Washington DC - The White House recently unveiled a new official portrait of President Donald Trump without giving any explanation as to why.
On Monday, the White House shared an X post announcing the new portrait had "just dropped," along with a fire and American flag emojis.
The portrait, which features a somber close-up of the president shrouded in shadows and donning his signature blue suit and red tie, has been hung in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
It will replace one released earlier this year that saw the president wearing a blue tie and sporting a similar expression with slightly brighter lighting and an American flag in the background.
It's unclear why the White House has chosen to replace the original portrait, but according to CBS News, both were taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok. The new portrait will soon replace all others hung in federal buildings and offices.
Since winning re-election, Trump has been noticeably fixated on images of himself and the messages they convey.
Back in March, he clashed with Republican officials in Colorado after they put up a not-so-flattering painting of him in the state's capitol building.
In April, Trump ordered a portrait of former President Barack Obama to be taken down and replaced it with a painting that depicts a viral photograph showing the moment the Republican was grazed in the ear by a bullet during a campaign rally last year.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Screenshot / X / @TrumpWarRoom