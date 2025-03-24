Trump melts down over "distorted" painting of him in Colorado Capitol building: "Truly the worst!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump issued a furious response after officials in Colorado put up a not-so-flattering painting of him in the state's capitol building.
On Sunday night, Trump shared a post on Truth Social claiming the state's Democratic Governor Jared Polis was behind the painting.
"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump wrote.
"The artist also did President [Barack Obama], and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst," he continued.
"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one."
Trump went on to claim that he is speaking on behalf of many Colorado citizens who have called to complain about the painting, and demand "radical left" Polis take it down immediately.
"Jared should be ashamed of himself!" Trump added.
In two follow-up posts, Trump appeared to share official presidential photos that be believed would have served as better alternatives.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis responds to President Donald Trump's criticisms
Though Trump resorted to his habit of baselessly blaming Democrats, local Colorado news outlet KUSA reports that the painting was commissioned by a Republican group in 2019 after their crowdfunding effort to get a painting of Trump in the building reached nearly $10,000.
A representative for Polis, who has been an open critic of the president, sarcastically said that the governor was "surprised to learn" that Trump is "an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork."
"We appreciate the President and everyone's interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience," the statement added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP