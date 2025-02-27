Trump White House bans major news agencies from cabinet meeting in latest escalation

Washington DC - In keeping with their recent promise to crack down on media access, President Donald Trump 's administration barred several major media organizations from attending the first cabinet meeting of his second term.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's administration banned several press agencies from attending a White House cabinet meeting. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Reuters, the White House on Wednesday denied access to one of their reporters, two more from the Huffington Post and German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, as well as a photographer from the Associated Press.

Reporters with Axios, the Blaze, Bloomberg News, and NPR, along with TV crews from ABC and Newsmax, were permitted.

The move comes after Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a press briefing on Tuesday that the press pool will now be determined by Trump's White House team, instead of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), as had been convention for almost a century.

On Wednesday, three wire services – AP, Reuters, and Bloomberg News – released a joint statement in response to the announcement, pointing out that "Much of the White House coverage people see in their local news outlets, wherever they are in the world, comes from the wires."

"It is essential in a democracy for the public to have access to news about their government from an independent, free press," the statement added.