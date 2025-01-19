Trump's bizarre new "meme coin" in latest multi-billion dollar scheme
Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump launched a new "meme coin" scheme that already boasts a valuation in the tens of billions.
Trump's launched his latest business venture at an event on Friday night which saw Snoop Dogg perform and various crypto personalities and MAGA loyalists.
"My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He then directed his followers to a website where they could buy his new meme coin. The website, which is laced with pop-up text and AI-generated pictures of Trump, directs you to meme and crypto-seller Moonshot.
One design features Trump holding up a clenched fist and the words "Fight Fight Fight" in capital letters, as well as the 78-year-old's signature.
"On July 13, 2024, President Trump faced death and came up fighting," the website explains. "With his fist in the air and the iconic battle cry FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, President Trump showed the world what a LEADER is made of."
"His strength and courage ignited a movement becoming the most memorable meme of the century."
New Trump coin valued at nearly $70 billion
Axios reveals that as #TRUMP was trading at $32 at 11 AM ET on Saturday, giving it a market valuation of about $32 billion.
Coin Gecko showed that the value had jumped to $69.92 as of early Sunday morning, which would mean the one billion coins on offer are worth $70 billion in total.
"Now, you can get your piece of history," the meme coin's website reads. "This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds. Join the Trump Community – we're all about fighting for what matters."
Cover photo: gettrumpmemes.com/