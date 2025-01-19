Trump's bizarre new "meme coin" in latest multi-billion dollar scheme

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump launched a new "meme coin" scheme that already boasts a valuation in the tens of billions.

President-elect launched a new "$TRUMP" meme coin that shot up to a $70-billion valuation by Sunday morning. © gettrumpmemes.com/

Trump's launched his latest business venture at an event on Friday night which saw Snoop Dogg perform and various crypto personalities and MAGA loyalists.

"My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He then directed his followers to a website where they could buy his new meme coin. The website, which is laced with pop-up text and AI-generated pictures of Trump, directs you to meme and crypto-seller Moonshot.

One design features Trump holding up a clenched fist and the words "Fight Fight Fight" in capital letters, as well as the 78-year-old's signature.

"On July 13, 2024, President Trump faced death and came up fighting," the website explains. "With his fist in the air and the iconic battle cry FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, President Trump showed the world what a LEADER is made of."

"His strength and courage ignited a movement becoming the most memorable meme of the century."