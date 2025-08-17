Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals whether he will be running for president again in 2028
Washington DC - Health and Human Services Department (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed that he has no plans to run for president in 2028 because his allegiance to Donald Trump is too strong.
In an X post shared on Friday, RFK Jr. wrote that "the swamp is in full panic mode" as "DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me" by pushing the "flat out lie" that the HHS Secretary plans to again run for president.
"My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we've started," Kennedy stated.
He brought up how his top aide Stefanie Spear has recently faced "attacks" which "are proof we're over the target," but then went back to enthusiastically praising Trump.
"The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic – and that's exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office," RFK Jr. concluded.
Kennedy memorably ran for president in the 2024 election, originally as a Democrat, before switching to an Independent after failing to connect with the party's base. He ultimately dropped out to endorse Trump, who appointed him to head HHS after his election win. Kennedy has been a loyal MAGA ally ever since.
Though Kennedy is pushing the notion that rumors of a 2028 run stem from some complex conspiracy, it actually came from a close friend of President Trump.
RFK Jr. presidential campaign rumor came from inside MAGA
While there has been media speculation about RFK Jr. gearing up for another campaign, his social media post came after far-right provocateur Laura Loomer told Politico that his aide Stefanie Spear was attempting to "utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run."
Loomer also suggested there have been "several things that have happened at HHS that are contradictory to the initial promises made."
While Loomer does not have an official job in the Trump administration, she is a close ally to the president, and appears to have taken on the role of advising him to fire and block officials she believes are secret leftists who do not fall in line with the MAGA agenda.
With Kennedy's previous background as a Democrat, Loomer has been open about not being a fan of his. During an interview back in May, Loomer said Trump put Kennedy in his position under the agreement that he "stay in his lane," which she doesn't believe he is doing.
Loomer said she has been investigating Kennedy's HHS appointees, who she claimed have "radical views" and are "engaged in anti-Trump propaganda."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP