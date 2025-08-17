Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals whether he will be running for president again in 2028

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Department (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed that he has no plans to run for president in 2028 because his allegiance to Donald Trump is too strong.

In a recent social media post, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) revealed he won't be running for president in 2028 because of his "loyalty" to Donald Trump (l.) © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, RFK Jr. wrote that "the swamp is in full panic mode" as "DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me" by pushing the "flat out lie" that the HHS Secretary plans to again run for president.

"My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we've started," Kennedy stated.

He brought up how his top aide Stefanie Spear has recently faced "attacks" which "are proof we're over the target," but then went back to enthusiastically praising Trump.

"The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic – and that's exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office," RFK Jr. concluded.

Kennedy memorably ran for president in the 2024 election, originally as a Democrat, before switching to an Independent after failing to connect with the party's base. He ultimately dropped out to endorse Trump, who appointed him to head HHS after his election win. Kennedy has been a loyal MAGA ally ever since.

Though Kennedy is pushing the notion that rumors of a 2028 run stem from some complex conspiracy, it actually came from a close friend of President Trump.