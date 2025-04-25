Trumps brushes off concerns over India and Pakistan: "They'll get it figured out"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed concerns over mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, saying the dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbors will get "figured out, one way or another."

Trump downplayed concerns over mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, saying the dispute will get "figured out, one way or another." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump was asked aboard Air Force One about crumbling relations between India and Pakistan as the fallout deepens from a deadly attack on civilians by gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir.

"There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years so, you know, it's the same as it has been," Trump told reporters.

"But they'll get it figured out, one way or another."

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the territory in full but governing separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Tensions have flared since Tuesday, when 26 male tourists were killed by gunmen in the Kashmir town of Pahalgam.

Indian police say the three gunmen are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a UN-designated terrorist organization.

A day after the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.