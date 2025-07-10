Victims' attorney claims Trump admin. is hiding "treasure trove" of Epstein evidence
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - An attorney representing victims of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claims President Donald Trump's administration is withholding information about the case.
On Monday, the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report, which debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.
But attorney Sigrid McCawley, who has been representing victims of Epstein for over 10 years, remains skeptical, as she claims there is "a plethora of information that the public has not been able to see."
In an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, McCawley argued the government is "sitting on a treasure trove of information, and they're not turning it over."
McCawley said there were relevant files from computers seized from Epstein's homes, along with notable financial records.
"Epstein could not have run this operation without the help of many people," she explained. "He needed a lawyer who would, you know, cover things up for him. He needed an accountant who would funnel money in certain ways. And as we know, he had a group of people around him who helped protect him and helped that scheme to continue running.
"None of those people have been prosecuted," McCawley added.
President Donald Trump wants to move on from Jeffrey Epstein
The Trump administration's report came after Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed for months to release information on the case to the public, only to now attempt to sweep it under the rug.
Much of the public's fascination with Epstein revolves around his mysterious death in a Manhattan prison cell while he was awaiting trial in 2019.
While the report corroborates findings that Epstein committed suicide while in prison, many have theorized that he was murdered, as he had countless high-profile connections to some of the wealthiest people on earth who may have been implicated in his wrongdoings.
Trump himself is one such powerful person who some – including his former friend Elon Musk – speculate could be on a supposed "client list," as the president was once friendly with the late businessman.
McCawley admonished the administration for walking back on their rhetoric to be "an open book" dedicated to exposing the truth, and in the end delivering the "exact opposite."
