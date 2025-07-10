Victims' attorney claims Trump admin. is hiding "treasure trove" of Epstein evidence

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - An attorney representing victims of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claims President Donald Trump 's administration is withholding information about the case.

On Monday, the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report, which debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.

But attorney Sigrid McCawley, who has been representing victims of Epstein for over 10 years, remains skeptical, as she claims there is "a plethora of information that the public has not been able to see."

In an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, McCawley argued the government is "sitting on a treasure trove of information, and they're not turning it over."

McCawley said there were relevant files from computers seized from Epstein's homes, along with notable financial records.

"Epstein could not have run this operation without the help of many people," she explained. "He needed a lawyer who would, you know, cover things up for him. He needed an accountant who would funnel money in certain ways. And as we know, he had a group of people around him who helped protect him and helped that scheme to continue running.

"None of those people have been prosecuted," McCawley added.